Animal Aide Pontiac hosts fundraiser lunch

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE Oct. 28, 2016

Animal Aide Pontiac (AAP) held a fundraiser luncheon at the Shawville Masonic Lodge on Friday.

There was a wide variety of soups to try and as well as baked goods for sale and live music.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me