Petes Sales

Animal Aide Pontiac hosts fundraiser lunch

11-02animal

Animal Aide Pontiac provides discounts for spaying or neutering cats as well as offering cats for adoption.

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Oct. 28, 2016
Animal Aide Pontiac (AAP) held a fundraiser luncheon at the Shawville Masonic Lodge on Friday.
There was a wide variety of soups to try and as well as baked goods for sale and live music.

