Annual bbq continues fundraising for generator

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Aug. 25, 2018

A home for the elderly living with Alzheimer’s held their fourth annual barbeque fundraiser on Saturday, offering guests the chance to check out the facility while also meeting those who take care of their loved ones.

The Valentine Centre in Campbell’s Bay continued to fundraise towards their goal of affording a generator for the building, by hosting their annual barbeque and raffling off donated prizes.

Valentine Centre director Pastor Sharon Rivest said the event is an excellent opportunity for families to see what the home provides for those who stay there.

“It’s a time for connecting with the family and letting them see what we do,” she said. “Families can know that their loved ones are well taken care of. Also, it lets them see who the workers are, who is taking care of their family.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me