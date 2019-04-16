Annual Car Rally rolls through Coulonge

J.D. Potié
FORT COULONGE
April 13, 2019
On April 13, around 70 Pontiac residents participated in the annual Car Rally at the Centre de Loisirs des Draveurs in Fort-Coulonge.
Usually taking place during the Fort-Coulonge Mansfield Carnival, the event was instead held at the same time as the Pontiac Cup 3 on 3 hockey tournament, due to a scheduling conflict.
* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *
If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.