Annual Car Rally rolls through Coulonge

J.D. Potié FORT COULONGE April 13, 2019 On April 13, around 70 Pontiac residents participated in the annual Car Rally at the Centre de Loisirs des Draveurs in Fort-Coulonge. Usually taking place during the Fort-Coulonge Mansfield Carnival, the event was instead held at the same time as the Pontiac Cup 3 on 3 hockey tournament, due to a scheduling conflict.

