Annual ride for diabetes

CALEB NICKERSON

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT

Aug. 5, 2018

On Sunday afternoon, cowpokes of all ages gathered at the R.S. Ranch in Mansfield to ride through obstacles and raise money for diabetes research.

Carol Malony of Otter Lake has been organizing the annual Cowboy Challenge for the past four years. She started the event because she wanted to get involved after her daughter, Natasha Harris, was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

There were 19 riders from across the Pontiac and Ottawa Valley that participated in the event, divided among three categories.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me