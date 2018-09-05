Another fair come and gone

Take a deep breath Shawville, you’ve earned it.

With the closure of another successful Shawville Fair, congratulations are in order.

First of all, the legions of volunteers who chipped in with their hard work and spare time deserve the lion’s share of the credit.

If you saw any of them at the fair, odds are it wasn’t for long. Each member of the fair board seemed to move at a running pace.

Despite the amount they had on their plate, they still found a way to have a smile and a chat with anyone who stopped them.

Putting on an event of this scale takes months of organizing.

For many of us, the Shawville Fair is a four-day event that happens once a year on the Labour Day long weekend.

But for the folks who organize the fair, it’s much more than a long weekend event.

