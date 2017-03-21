Area seniors get funding boost

Chris Lowrey

MUNICIPALITY OF PONTIAC March 20, 2017

Several local politicians were on hand on Monday for a funding announcement for seniors in the area.

Gatineau MNA and Minister of Justice and Minister responsible for the Outaouais region Stéphanie Vallée, alongside Pontiac MNA André Fortin, announced $291,362 to help improve senior’s care in the region.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me