Artist’s daughter speaks to his legacy

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

GRAND CALUMET ISLAND Dec. 2, 2018

Residents of Grand Calumet Island had the opportunity to learn about one of the unique residents of their home on Saturday, when the daughter of a local artist spoke of her father’s work at a free event.

Nearly 30 guests attended the talk at the island’s recreation association, as Denise Trottier spoke of her father’s works in an ongoing series of lectures organized by a municipal councillor.

