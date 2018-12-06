Thursday, December 6, 2018

An ongoing series of talks diving into the history, culture and people of Grand Calumet Island continued on Saturday, as Denise Trottier spoke to nearly 30 people at the island’s recreation association on the work of her father, artist Gerald Trottier. Pictured, Denise shows off some of the work of her father, who lived on the island from 1980 till 2002.
News 

Artist’s daughter speaks to his legacy

Liz Draper 43 Views

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
GRAND CALUMET ISLAND Dec. 2, 2018
Residents of Grand Calumet Island had the opportunity to learn about one of the unique residents of their home on Saturday, when the daughter of a local artist spoke of her father’s work at a free event.
Nearly 30 guests attended the talk at the island’s recreation association, as Denise Trottier spoke of her father’s works in an ongoing series of lectures organized by a municipal councillor.

