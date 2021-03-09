artPontiac calling on creators for annual art trade project

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC March 10, 2021 artPontiac is putting a call out to artists in the Pontiac and beyond to pick up their art supplies and participate in their annual Works on Paper project. The project is an art event run by artPontiac that is currently open for registration until April 15. Artists will submit 11 pieces of artwork on paper that is five by seven inches, and will in turn receive 10 original pieces from other artists who submitted work. One piece from each submission will be selected to appear in an . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca