ATVs on the PPJ?

The local powers that be have decided that it’s in our county’s best interest to investigate whether the PPJ trail, which is currently designated as a cycling path, can accommodate ATVs in the summer months. A committee of five mayors was appointed to study the subject at the last MRC council meeting on April 17.

