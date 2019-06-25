Awesome stunt, wrong venue

Dear Editor, I saw a young fellow on a motorbike — actually, I heard him first because it was one of those off-road bikes with not much of a muffler. He popped a wheelie from down the hill beyond my view and held it for at least 100 feet before disappearing over the hill, front wheel still in the air. I thought, “That would be an impressive feat, were it done on an action movie set, or a track set aside for showing off horsepower and daring.” But where I saw it was not a good location. It’s a busy intersection of two streets, commonly occupied by elderly people on mobility scooters, bicyclists, kids and dogs playing in the yard, joggers and dog walkers and it’s an ambulance route.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.