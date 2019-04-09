Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Around 50 people attended the Bryson-Grand Calumet-Portage Fire Department’s annual bash. From left: firefighters Martin Bertrand, Wayne Cameron, Neil Derouin, Pat Mulligan and Jason Beaudoin pose for a photo.
B.GC.P FD celebrate another year

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
GRAND CALUMET ISLAND April 6, 2019
On April 6, around 50 Pontiac residents filled the Grand Calumet Island municipal hall for the Bryson-Grand Calumet-Portage (B.GC.P) Fire Department’s annual bash.
Celebrating local firefighters who dedicate their lives to the community, the event served as a gathering for residents and firefighters to socialize in a non-working environment.

 

