B.GC.P FD celebrate another year

J.D. Potié GRAND CALUMET ISLAND April 6, 2019 On April 6, around 50 Pontiac residents filled the Grand Calumet Island municipal hall for the Bryson-Grand Calumet-Portage (B.GC.P) Fire Department’s annual bash. Celebrating local firefighters who dedicate their lives to the community, the event served as a gathering for residents and firefighters to socialize in a non-working environment.

