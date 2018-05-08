Back-to-back games usher in fastpitch season

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE May 1, 2018

Two games kicked off the Shawville Men’s Fastpitch season last week, with new and experienced players alike hitting the field to shake off the winter rust.

With five teams in the league, nearly all of them had their chance at bat on the evening of May 1, when the two games took place.

First up was a 7 p.m. game, where the Royals, sponsored by Young’s Appliance Repairs Inc., took on the Athletics, sponsored by Bristolview Enterprises. Another game followed at nine, when the Gannon/Blackburn Electric Inc. Bucks took on the Trudeau Collision Brewers.

