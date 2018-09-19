Ball for the R.A.

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE

Sept. 14-16, 2018

The Shawville R.A. hosted a 1-Pitch and Fastball tournament over the weekend, bringing out dozens of ball players to Elwood Dale Park to make the most of the last of the summer’s heat.

Ten teams registered for the mixed 1-Pitch and played from Friday night to Sunday, with the four fastball teams finishing up their games on Saturday night. The R.A. hall was serving refreshments and Billy T’s Pizza had their trailer on site throughout the weekend.

The Shawville Scrappers came out on top in the fastball, taking out The Micksburg Twins 6-2. On Sunday, Willow Hollow Farms gave the Fightin’ Irish a shellacking to take the 1-pitch final.

The funds raised by the tournament go towards the maintenance of the R.A. grounds and facilities, as well as their children’s sports and summer programming. This year’s goal is to build roofs for each of the dugouts at the ball field.

