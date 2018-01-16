Bantam A’s weekend games

Donald

Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE Jan. 13-14, 2018

The Pontiac Lions Bantam A team fought a hard game on Saturday, before skating past the competition with ease on Sunday afternoon.

Taking on the Maniwaki Mustangs on Saturday, the team rallied hard in the second half to make sure they came out with an even score, earning the tied game.

“To be able to come back and tie the game up was a highlight,” said head coach Wes Tubman. “We were down 3-0 into the second period and tied them up.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me