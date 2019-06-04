Tuesday, June 4, 2019
The Equity
News 

Barbeque, books and talent show at Onslow Elementary

Liz Draper

On May 30, students, parents and staff gathered at Onslow Elementary School in Quyon for an evening of food, books and entertainment.The evening started with a barbeque by the Home and School association, in conjunction with a book fair set up in several classrooms.

 

