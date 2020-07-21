Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Donnie’s Pub, in Fort Coulonge, has been open since immediately after the provincial health officials gave the green light in late June. Angele Fortin, manager, said that it’s been a challenge doing business since the pandemic.
Bars open, drinks flowing in the Pontiac

STEPHEN RICCIO
PONTIAC July 22, 2020
As one of the establishments that had to wait the longest to re-open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bars across the Pontiac area are now . . .

