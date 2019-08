J.D. Potié QUYON Aug. 10, 2019 On Saturday, over 20 fishermen from the Mighty Bass League travelled to the Pontiac to compete in the league’s third of four tournaments of the season. Part of the league’s 2019 series, the tournaments . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.