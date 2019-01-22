Every year when the cold week in January arrives with -20 something temperatures we question this global warming thing. However, it’s the same scientists that tell us that the “extreme weather” with floods, wild fires, a diminishing polar ice cap, droughts, and wild temperature swings are all linked to climate change.

Meanwhile in the Canadian cold we bring out the long johns with the trap door and look for the old Ski-Doo boots with the felt liners and pick up some new felt insoles for our boots if the stores are not already sold out. We don’t forget to bring our pets in at night before they accidentally unplug the extension cord or bump the stable door open and forget to close it. Besides they need to be in out of the cold as much as we do.

