Big haul for food drive

CALEB NICKERSON

PONTIAC Dec. 6, 2018

On Thursday morning, volunteers across the Pontiac posted up at snowy intersections from Allumette Island to Shawville for the annual Bouffe Pontiac Food Drive.

Working in partnership with local fire departments and police, 48 volunteers gathered at high traffic areas on Allumette Island, Campbell’s Bay and Shawville from 6 to 9 a.m., collecting cash and donations from commuters.



