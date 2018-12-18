Dear Editor,

A big thank you to Hydro Quebec on behalf of seniors. Due to the many power bumps in our area, three last week, you truly help seniors with their balance. We must get up on a chair or stool to reset our electric clocks.

You help to maintain our math skills by having us reset our electronic devices. You force us outside, at this time of year, to reset our Christmas decorations that are on timers.

