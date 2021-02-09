Billy T’s Pizza gears up for a smokin’ new selection

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVVILLE Feb. 10, 2021 Billy T’s Pizza in Shawville is about to get some smokin’ hot new menu items. After researching and planning for a year, Bill and Jennifer Telford recently purchased a mobile industrial smoker which will allow them to freshen up the menu at their restaurant. The smoker will remain outdoors but can be moved around on a trailer. It can cook . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca