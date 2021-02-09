Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Bill and Jennifer Telford stand outside their restaurant with their new smoker. The owners of Billy T’s Pizza in Shawville recently acquired the large smoker and hopes to add new menu items within the next month.
Billy T’s Pizza gears up for a smokin’ new selection

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVVILLE Feb. 10, 2021
Billy T’s Pizza in Shawville is about to get some smokin’ hot new menu items.
After researching and planning for a year, Bill and Jennifer Telford recently purchased a mobile industrial smoker which will allow them to freshen up the menu at their restaurant. The smoker will remain outdoors but can be moved around on a trailer.

