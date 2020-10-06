Black River Bridge repairs set to begin, to last several weeks

STEPHEN RICCIO
WALTHAM Oct. 7 2020
Waltham’s Black River Bridge will be closed from Oct. 19-Nov. 6 as the Ministry of Transport (MTO) repairs the bridge to avoid damage from upcoming winters.
The bridge, situated roughly 20 km north of the town centre, is used as an access road for at least two . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca