Black River Bridge repairs set to begin, to last several weeks

STEPHEN RICCIO WALTHAM Oct. 7 2020 Waltham’s Black River Bridge will be closed from Oct. 19-Nov. 6 as the Ministry of Transport (MTO) repairs the bridge to avoid damage from upcoming winters. The bridge, situated roughly 20 km north of the town centre, is used as an access road for at least two . . .

