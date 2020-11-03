Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Blackburn not running in next election

Emily Hsueh , ,

MIKE ATHEY
PONTIAC Oct. 27, 2020 
The Conservative Party of Canada will be seeking a new candidate to run in the Pontiac riding as their former representative stepped down on Oct. 27.
Dave Blackburn released a Facebook post stating he did not intend to put his name forward  “in view of a possible election.”
Blackburn first ran for the Conservatives during the 2019 election. He said he went to . . .

