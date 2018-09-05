Dear Editor,

It is doubtful that many constituents of William Amos, MP for Pontiac County, will be reassured by his recent letter to you regarding the proposed disposal of nuclear waste at Chalk River, adjacent to the Ottawa River.

He appears to think that his sole responsibility in this matter is to encourage his constituents to voice their opinions. He complacently turns a blind eye to the frustration of his constituents who perceive the CNSC to be a rubber stamp committee for CNL.

What is needed is a courageous call for an independent committee of scientists unconnected with the nuclear industry to judge the Chalk River proposal. When the drinking water of some millions of Canadians is being put at risk it is a small demand.

Diana Gillam

Annual summer visitor to

Fort William, Que.

London, U.K.

