Bonjour-hi

Dear Editor,

The continually irrelevant Parti Quebecois recently introduced a non-binding motion in the National Assembly calling for business owners to greet customers with “bonjour” instead of “bonjour-hi”; “bonjour-hi” being frequently used by shopkeepers in certain areas of Quebec, particularly in Montreal. Unbelievably, the motion passed and was unanimously supported by all parties in the National Assembly.

Yes, with the many issues we face as a province, this is where our politicians are turning their attention to. French is a wonderful language and measures to protect it such as accessible language training should be in place across the province. Harassing business owners with the travesty that is Bill 101 or passing ridiculous motions encouraging business owners to speak a certain way are terrible ways to go about enshrining the French language in our culture.

Taxpaying business owners should greet whomever in whichever way they prefer. It is absolutely ridiculous to police private enterprises, through a non-binding legislative motion, in an effort to make them speak a certain way. What an international embarrassment.

There are so many problems in the world, and every second the National Assembly devotes to this is time not spent on real issues such as the economy and health care. I hope this is the last we hear of this nonsense.

Au revoir – goodbye!

Benjamin Woodman

Gatineau, Que.

