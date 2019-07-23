Bottle fed lamb

My friend owns a few sheep and this spring one ewe decided to reject her twins. To keep them alive they had to be bottle fed. Feeding was four times a day then down to three. When she was discussing how these little lambs did not seem to know how to eat grain or hay her neighbour suggested she cut back on the milk. Sure enough when she did they began to eat more of the solid food.

