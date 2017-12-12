Breakfast with Fortin
Around 130 Liberal Party supporters gathered at the St. Paul’s Anglican Hall on Saturday morning, to enjoy a breakfast with Pontiac MNA and Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification André Fortin and Huntingdon MNA and Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises, Regulatory Streamlining and Regional Economic Development Stéphane Billette. Fortin said the event is a nice opportunity to thank the party supporters in the region and looks to bring different cabinet ministers with him when he holds the breakfast. Pictured, Billette said that the Pontiac reminds him of his own region and the town he grew up in, as they’re the same kind of profile, acknowledging that people want to live, work and succeed in their home municipalities.
