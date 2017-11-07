Breaking in the rink
On Nov. 3, a group of die-hard curlers got a chance to break in the rink for the season with some friendly competition. Four teams made it out for the event and there was plenty of good-natured trash talking to go around. After tossing some rocks, the group took in Quebecois legend Georges St-Pierre’s triumphant return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Pictured, Joey Hannaberry and Kevin Hannaberry keep an eye on their stone.
