Brewers win fastball final

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE

Sept. 7, 2018

On Friday night, the Shawville Men’s Fastball League wrapped up their season with the championship game between the Trudeau Collision Brewers and the Tubman Autobody Twins.

A sizable crowd turned out to Elwood Dale Ball Field to take in the action and the RA Hall was open for refreshments.

The game was hard-fought from both sides, with hardly anyone getting past second base let alone scoring a run. In the top of the fourth, the Brewers’ Steve McCord managed to knock in a run to put his team in the lead.

