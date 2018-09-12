Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Sports 

Brewers win fastball final

The Trudeau Collision Brewers came out on top during the final game of the Shawville Men’s Fastpitch 2018 season. Back row, from left: Jordan Kearns, Mike Baker, Steve McCord, Blake Howarth and Trevor Lahey. Front row, from left: Evan Atkinson, Derek McColgan, Jason Trudeau, Thomas Barry and Brent Jackson. Missing from photo: Carter MacDonell.
Trevor Lahey of the Trudeau Collision Brewers takes a swing at a low pitch on Friday night as the Shawville Men’s Fastball League closed out their 2018 season.
Todd Hearty of the Tubman Autobody Twins winds up to fire a pitch during the Shawville Men’s Fastball final on Sept. 7 at Elwood Dale Park.

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE
Sept. 7, 2018
On Friday night, the Shawville Men’s Fastball League wrapped up their season with the championship game between the Trudeau Collision Brewers and the Tubman Autobody Twins.
A sizable crowd turned out to Elwood Dale Ball Field to take in the action and the RA Hall was open for refreshments.
The game was hard-fought from both sides, with hardly anyone getting past second base let alone scoring a run. In the top of the fourth, the Brewers’ Steve McCord managed to knock in a run to put his team in the lead.

