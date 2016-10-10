Petes Sales

Bridal show takes over Chapeau Regional Gallery

Danielle Allard of Chapeau was one of the models showing off the gorgeous gowns at the bridal show on Thursday. The event was held at the Chapeau Regional Gallery and featured live music, food and plenty of wedding vendors promoting their businesses.

 Krista Miller looks on in awe as Ernest Thomas of Abbey Lane DJ performs card tricks. Thomas was one of the many vendors at the Chapeau bridal show on Thursday.

CALEB NICKERSON
CHAPEAU Oct. 13, 2016
The Chapeau Regional Gallery, aided by local wedding coordinator Margaret Phillips, hosted its first bridal show on Thursday afternoon. The event featured a plethora of wedding vendors promoting their brands as well as door prizes, live music and a bridal fashion show.
Phillips said she was asked by staff of the gallery to attract vendors for the event, since she has such a vast network of contacts in the local wedding industry.

