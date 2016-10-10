Bridal show takes over Chapeau Regional Gallery

CALEB NICKERSON

CHAPEAU Oct. 13, 2016

The Chapeau Regional Gallery, aided by local wedding coordinator Margaret Phillips, hosted its first bridal show on Thursday afternoon. The event featured a plethora of wedding vendors promoting their brands as well as door prizes, live music and a bridal fashion show.

Phillips said she was asked by staff of the gallery to attract vendors for the event, since she has such a vast network of contacts in the local wedding industry.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me