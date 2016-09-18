Bridge to be completed by October

CALEB NICKERSON

CAMPBELL’S BAY

Sept. 18, 2016

Work on the bridge spanning Stevenson Creek on Hwy. 148 in Campbell’s Bay resumed on Sept. 14 following an engineer strike that delayed its construction considerably.

According to the Quebec Ministry of Transportation’s (MTQ) Outaouais spokesperson Martine Perreault, the construction is tentatively scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23 but that could vary depending on weather and other factors.

The construction caused a complete closure of the bridge on Sept. 19 and it is expected to re-open on Sept. 21. Traffic will be detoured through Campbell’s Bay along rue Front and rue Leslie.

Demolition and reconstruction of the south side of the bridge began on July 27, 2015 and was completed in the fall of 2015. Work on the north side of the bridge began on April 20, 2016 but hit a snag when a dispute over the site engineer’s overtime hours halted work on July 9.

Despite the hold up, the ministry is confident the work will be completed by the fall.

