BRISTOL goes international with the Canadian Championship

Dryland racer Stephane Chouinard of Montreal demonstrates his skill at the Bristol Dryland press conference on Friday. Chouinard’s team, owned by Guy Girard, is ranked third in the world.

 Cheryl Dolan and Glen Hartle stand in front of a painting of a wolf that Dolan designed for the the Bristol Dryland dog races. They were part of a group of artists that were commissioned to paint 18 teepees set up on the property.

Warden of MRC Pontiac Raymond Durocher presented Bristol Dryland organizer Denis Rozon with a cheque for $10,000 on Friday. The international dog race attracts hundreds of teams from all over the world.

CALEB NICKERSON
BRISTOL Oct. 14, 2016
Denis Rozon, owner of Timberland Tours in Bristol held a press conference at his facility on Friday to promote the Bristol Dryland Canadian Championship dog races. The event was well attended, with Pontiac MP Will Amos, representatives from the MRC and many municipalities, the Pontiac Chamber of Commerce and plenty of local businesses. Daniel Richer emceed the event.

