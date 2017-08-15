Bristol held parade to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday

Bristol 150th Parade committee chair Elaine Findlay walked the route as Queen of Denile on Sunday in Norway Bay.

 Drivers brought out their classic cars to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in Norway Bay. Pictured is a 1968 Ford Galaxie 500.

Near the front of the Bristol 150th Parade were a group playing the bagpipes to entertain parade watchers on Sunday in Norway Bay.

Caleb Nickerson
BRISTOL Aug. 13, 2017
The celebrations for Canada’s 150th were well underway in Bristol over the weekend with a dinner and fireworks on Saturday night followed by a parade on Sunday afternoon.
The parade started off by the community skating rink on Second Line, winding onto River Road and Wharf Road before ending up at the Norway Bay beach.

