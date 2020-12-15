Bristol hosts Christmas market

CALEB NICKERSON BRISTOL Dec. 12, 2020 The final iteration of the Bristol Christmas Market took place on Dec. 12 at the Jack Graham Community Centre. Though the foul weather may have scared off all but the most adventurous shoppers, the event still boasted 14 vendors. “The weather’s kind of against us, last week was quite a bit busier but still it’s been consistent,” said organizer Lana Cowley. “It’s all local people from the area … [Mostly] the same group that . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca