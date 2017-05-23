Bristol Market hosts season opener

Chris Lowrey

BRISTOL May 19, 2017

Several vendors opened up their stalls for the first day of the year at the Bristol Market on May 19.

The market is located on Hwy. 148 at the Wyman tourist booth and gives local vendors a venue to sell their wares.

Shoppers can get all kinds of local products ranging from fresh produce and dairy products to alpaca wool socks.

