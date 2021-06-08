Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Hydro Quebec will be renovating one of the control buildings at the Wyman substation in order to bring the facilitiy into the digital age. The upgrades will allow some operations to be handled remotely and the work will last until December.
Hydro Quebec will be renovating one of the control buildings at the Wyman substation in order to bring the facilitiy into the digital age. The upgrades will allow some operations to be handled remotely and the work will last until December.
News 

Bristol substation getting upgrades

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
BRISTOL June 1, 2020 

Hydro Quebec is conducting work on the substation in Wyman in order to bring it into the digital age. 

The work, which will replace one of the substation’s control buildings, began in May . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca