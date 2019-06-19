Wednesday, June 19, 2019
The Equity
On June 15, a well-known British piano maestro performed a special set in front of a small crowd at Venturing Hills Farm, bringing in people from as far as Montreal to witness. Pictured, Downes soothes the audience with his skills on the keys.
News 

British jazz pianist wows locals in Luskville

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
LUSKVILLE June 15, 2019
On June 15, around 40 arts enthusiasts from the Pontiac and beyond gathered at Venturing Hills Farm in Luskville for an intimate set of quasi-improvised, jazzy piano, masterfully delivered by a British jazzman.
The special act that got people to drive down a rocky, muddy gravel road to an old remote horse stable to see was London based jazz phenomenon Kit Downes, an ECM Records award winning solo recording artist.

 

