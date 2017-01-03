Bryan MURRAY DONATES TO PCH FOUNDATION

Bryan Murray, left, was the guest speaker at the Shawville Lions Club Charter Night and he was presented with an honorarium of $3,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. The Pontiac Community Hospital Foundation was the recipient of this very generous donation. Murray presented the cheque to foundation board member Greg Hayes, right.

