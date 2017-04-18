Bryson Dart League division winners

The Bryson Dart League was held at the Bryson Lions Hall every Tuesday evening.

The league had their end of year dart party on April 9 where the players competed for first place A and B Divisions.

A fun day was had by all competing and it ended with a lovely meal catered by the Bryson Lions Club.

It was their second season and there are plans for many more seasons to come.

A great big thank you to the Bryson Lions for allowing the use the hall.

The season has ended and the league will be starting up again in September.

Submitted by Heather Stewart

