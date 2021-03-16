Bryson generating station work to begin in spring, last until 2023

STEPHEN RICCIO BRYSON March 10, 2021 Refurbishment of the Bryson generating station will begin this spring, continuing until 2023, Hydro Québec announced in a press release on March 10. All three generating units at the near-century old station will be refurbished as part of the work. According to a statement . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca