Bryson Lionettes celebrate 50 years

BRYSON

On Oct. 21 the Bryson Lionettes along with family, friends and the Bryson Lions gathered at the Bryson Lions Hall to enjoy the Lionettes’ annual potluck supper. This was a special year as the Lionettes are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Although attendance pins were given out to all members, Joan Sicard and Arlene Saunders received their 50th year attendance pin.

