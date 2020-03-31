Businesses adapt to new reality

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI

PONTIACA April 1, 2020

SADC Pontiac, a government organization which supports local businesses, has put out a list of shops and other enterprises that remain open in the area amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

This list has been made available to the public on their social media.

Among the shops on that list is Conroy’s Grocery in Chapeau. This grocery, like many others across the country, has made significant changes to their service to adapt to the measures of isolation put in place.

One of the changes was the introduction of a delivery service. Shelley Conroy, who co-owns the business with her father, is the only worker in charge of the deliveries, which are made at any time.

“I have a truck,” Conroy said. “Sometimes I can get two orders if they are around the same time and deliver them.”

In addition to deliveries, Conroy also takes other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. When she goes out on the runs, she always has gloves on and hand sanitizer in her pocket. She also does not walk into the customer’s homes unless they cannot manage to come outside and it is absolutely necessary to do so.

In the store a third employee is in charge of cleaning high traffic surfaces and showcases.

Conroy is protective of her father as well, who co-owns the business with her. Since he is 85, she does not allow him to go out and help her with the deliveries.

Another local grocery store which remains open and has introduced a new delivery system is the Metro in Mansfield.

According to manager Jamie Stewart, customers can either call in, fax or email asking for deliveries. Upon receiving the request, Metro calls them back to confirm the order and ensure it is prepaid by card.

The products are sent out with volunteers, whom Stewart believes play a crucial role.

“The people that are stepping out right now, to me, they are angels [who] help people stay at home,” he said.

The system is also set up so there is minimal contact between the supplier and the delivery drivers. Volunteers inform customers when they have arrived at their home and leave the groceries, which are sealed in boxes, on their front steps.

Cut-off time for the calls is noon on Wednesdays and deliveries are made on Thursdays, which is the only distribution day, for now. Any product that is available in store at the time can be ordered, albeit there is a limit of two for any particular item per customer.

“We have that [rule] in store, also, to stop the hoarding that has been going on and give everybody a chance to be able to get stock,” said Stewart.

Anyone that still walks in to the store is also encouraged to take advantage of their delivery service.

“Our utmost concern right now is to keep people at home, to keep everybody safe as much as possible” said Stewart.

This demand for self-isolation has caused a drastic decrease in economic activity, pushing businesses into crisis.

Brittany Morin, a business advisor of SADC Pontiac, said her organization is providing options for these businesses seeking help.

The organization put out a loan option for any businesses “feeling the crunch” of the pandemic. The loan supports any cancelations these entities received or a lack of business in general. SADC Pontiac is also offering individualized help to promote the changing service of certain businesses and put that information online.

Any major information, such as what programs and resources are available to businesses, is available on their website, SADCPontiac.ca. Morin will be sending emails out every Monday with what information is available that week. If clients are having trouble reaching SADC’s business advisor, they can go on their website or Facebook page to communicate with SADC and be directed to the right person.

Morin is trying to get people to visit the website solutionelocale.ca. It is currently only in French, which is why they are also providing technical support.

A deferral for paying back loans is also available to SADC Pontiac’s clients.

So far, 17 per cent of SADC Pontiac’s clients have made a request for support. Retail, tourism, agriculture, and restaurants have been heavily impacted by the epidemic.

Employees of the organization have also started working from home, using video conferences. The staff, none of which have been laid off, have released their cell phone and home phone numbers for businesses to reach them now that their offices are closed.

“We’re full of staff and we still have a lot of work to do to support business in the area,” said Morin.