By-law changes prohibit shoreline alterations

CALEB NICKERSON

MRC PONTIAC

Oct. 26, 2016

Residents of the Pontiac wishing to alter a lakeshore or river bank on their property must now seek permission from MRC officials.

The MRC council adopted an interim control by-law that aims to protect the vegetation and soil along waterfront from being destroyed by construction or other work as well as ensure the natural flow of water.

The by-law also adds the floodplains of the Coulonge River between Hwy. 148 and the Coulonge Falls to the list of protected floodplains along the Ottawa River.

The full text of by-law 231-2016 is available on the MRC’s website.

