Cahill advances to the semifinals of La Voix

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC Oct. 4, 2020 Michaela Cahill, the Fort Coulonge singer currently performing on La Voix, has sung her way to the semifinals of the competition. On Oct. 4, Cahill performed Lady Gaga’s You and I live against two of her teammates for the chance to represent Team Marc in the next round. The judges described the performance as . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca