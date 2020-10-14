Cahill clinches spot in La Voix finale

EMILY HSUEH PONTIAC Oct. 11, 2020 Pontiac’s own Michaela Cahill has sung her way to the final round of La Voix. The singer from Fort Coulonge performed live on Oct. 11 against her teammate on Team Marc to win over the audience’s vote. She sang a swanky rendition of Les uns contre les autres by Luc Plamondon and Michel Berger and claimed a spot in the finale with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca