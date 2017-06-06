Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011

The Relay For Life was a big success this past Saturday with our team All For One bringing in a grand total of $21,117.55. We were the top team. All of this is a lot of work but worth it in the end as it is for a good cause. Again many thanks to all who donated their time & money.

I was lucky to have my daughter Natasha & my granddaughter Emily come and walk with me. Every year my daughter who is a hairdresser in Orleans, collects for relay for life. Well this Friday will be my granddaughter’s prom. I can hardly wait to see her in her beautiful dress. I can’t believe how expensive this is now compared to whenever I went to school. I can’t believe the weather we are having this year, so much rain and lots of mosquitoes. Hopefully the gardens will grow well.

To-day I will be going to Gatineau to continue with my radiation treatments. Six done, 14 more to go, so far not too bad, just sometimes a little tired which is nothing compared to other people that have had to have chemo.

I was listening to the news this past week and they were saying Ottawa was going to be bilingual but after me going to Gatineau and having to deal with a receptionist there who could not speak enough English to give me directions on how to get my parking pass, I was not impressed so this should go both ways. However the technicians do their best to communicate in English. Luckily I understand some French.

Well that’s all for now, have a happy, healthy week.

