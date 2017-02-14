Caldwell: CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011

I hope everyone is doing well. We have a lot of people lately that were too young to pass on, one was Cindy Morrison who was a sitter at the hospital with me whenever I worked there and another was Dwight Rebertz. It is so sad for the family that is left behind.

Many thanks for all the good wishes whenever I had my breast surgery.

