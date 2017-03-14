Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all. I hear there was celebrations in Quyon at Gavan’s Hotel and a big parade in Douglas, Ont.

Happy belated birthday to Janey Duff-MacDougall.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me