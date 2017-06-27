Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011 news@theequity.ca

It is so nice when you are working to have a long week end like we had this past week.

We are still getting a lot of rain which is good for the gardens and flower beds but it is not good for other things, especially when it makes the fields too wet for the farmers to get into.

It is so nice to see all these teenagers graduating from high school. My niece Erin and my grand-daughter are graduating this year. Erin will be taking nursing and Natasha will be going to Algonquin College to be a social worker. I am so proud of these two girls.

