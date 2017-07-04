Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-506-4011 news@theequity.ca

It has been a very interesting week with two young girls from who are related to folks in Pontiac graduating from St. Peter’s High School in Orleans, Ont. One was my granddaughter, Emily MacDonald (McGee) who graduated with honours and the other was Brianna Tremblay. Brianna is the granddaughter of Larry Coleman and Diane Pirie-Coleman. She received the OECTA Sylvester Quinn Memorial Scholarship with $600. We are so proud of these two young ladies. The graduation was in Ottawa and it was beautiful.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me